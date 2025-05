Cologne, 17 September 2023: World Children's Day Festival under the motto "Every child needs a future". A girl painting with chalk on the street at the UNICEF stand. The motto for this year's World Children's Day on 20 September is "Every child needs a future!“ With this motto, UNICEF Germany and the German Children's Fund call for a stronger political commitment to a better and fairer future for young people. At the halfway point in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, we appeal together with the German Children's Fund to keep the global promise to leave no child behind.